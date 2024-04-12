A professional nutritionist has shared foods, which she says Australians should be eating, to improve their sex drive.

Claudia Calisto, founder of Total Health & Wellbeing, suggests including red wine, oysters, berries and nuts in your diet, for an increased sex drive: “Berries are rich in zinc, a mineral that can increase the production of testosterone in men. Additionally, berries are jam-packed with antioxidants that are known to increase blood flow to the sex organs.”

Calisto says watermelon is another fruit which can improve blood flow and reduce erectile dysfunction (ED).

(Devour more, here: Daily Mail)

Which foods – that you eat regularly – do you think contribute to your overall frisky health?