FRISKY FRIDAY FILCH: CBS Sports Host Says Underwear Was Stolen from Luggage

CBS Sports host Katie Mox claims that her undergarments were stolen from her checked luggage, either just before or just after a flight.

Mox says she arrived in her hotel room, and opened her suitcase, to see that some important items (“foundations“) were gone.

“I go to where my underwear and bras are and those are [expletive] missing. Somebody came into my bag and stole my undergarments!” Mox says in an Instagram post.

Mox has filed a claim with Delta and appears to be waiting for a resolution.

