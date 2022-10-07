98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEATURE: Here’s How Alexa Helped Catch a Cheating Boyfriend

October 7, 2022 10:30AM CDT
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Did you know Alexa saves voice recordings, which can be accessed through your computer?

This is how Jessica Lowman caught her boyfriend cheating, according to her now viral TikTok video.

Lowman accessed the Alexa voice history of her Amazon Echo, and saw a suspicious recording on September 17th.

When the audio is played, a strange woman is telling Alexa to play a song.  Moments later, her boyfriend is heard asking to increase the volume.

And just like that:  I was single,” Lowman said. 

In the comments, another woman said she discovered her boyfriend was cheating through the exact same feature.

Find more, here:  (NY Post)

 

