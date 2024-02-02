98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FAREWELL: Older Americans Divorcing More – Here’s WHY

February 2, 2024 11:00AM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FAREWELL: Older Americans Divorcing More – Here’s WHY
Candid portrait of senior couple at home, man with grey hair and beard working on computer, glasses resting on forehead, seniorpreneur working from home with wife
Study:  Older Americans Are Getting Divorced Much More Often Now
Is it about the Frisky?  Not necessarily.  But that may be a “side benefit.”
A Bowling Green State University study reveals that divorce rates have tripled – for those who are 65 and older.  Meanwhile, divorce rates among younger adults are falling.  

These Baby Boomers may be divorcing as their children reach adulthood.  And they would be known as “Boomer Babies.”

I think more and more couples have some appreciation for this idea that it’s better for the kids’ sake to remain married, that your kids are more likely to flourish in school and in life if you remain married,” Brad Wilcox said.

He also noted that years of addiction or abuse can also take their toll, causing one partner to want a divorce, even after many years.  Adultery may also factor in.

Sometimes it’s a matter of learning one’s true orientation, after years of uncertainty or fear or secrecy.

Some members of this generation may have married due to social pressures which aren’t as present, today.

(Find a little more filing, here:  NY Post)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

More about:
#AbuseAddictionAdultery
#BabyBoomers
#BGSU
#BoomerBabies
#FriskyFriday
#NYPost
#SeniorDivorce

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
4

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
5

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.

Recent Posts