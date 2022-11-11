FRISKY FRIDAY FAIRNESS: Pandemic Lockdown Dropped Down Grades for Pretty Students

Pretty people may have more advantages than any of us realize.

Researchers from Lund University have found that female engineering students, rated as most attractive by participants, saw a significant decline of their average college grades after COVID hit – and they could no longer attend their courses in-person.

This only applied to “qualitative” courses, where teachers and students were more likely to interact (like business and economics), and was not found in quantitative courses (like math and physics).

Lead researcher Adrian Mehic says the finding is not surprising, because attractive people are known to have higher salaries, and have other benefits in the workforce.

Learn more, here: (DailyMail)