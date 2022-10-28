FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: ‘Large Package’ Keeps Applicant from Getting Job
October 28, 2022 11:01AM CDT
Man Claims He Didn’t Get a Job Because of his Large Pants Package
This man claims he didn’t get a job he had applied for – and interviewed for – because he was too well-endowed.
“I went for this interview and I thought the interview went really well,” Joe said. While his potential employer said he seemed like a good candidate, he didn’t get the job due to what they called “inappropriate behavior.”
Joe says he thinks this is because his package is too apparent. “It’s thicker than my forearm,” he claims.
Now, if you’re talking about it, a lot, that could be considered inappropriate behavior, right?
There’s more, here: (dailystar.co.uk) PS – That’s not him, pictured. But, you get the idea.
