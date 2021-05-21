FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Men Care About Looks Four Times More than Women

It makes sense that guys care more about looks, because research shows that they are more visually stimulated than women. But, this much?
A new study from the U.K. reveals that men in their 20’s care about looks FOUR TIMES more than women do.
And women in their 20’s care THREE TIMES more about someone’s personality.
Researchers looked at nine different traits. When it comes to dating, women care more about intelligence, education, age, and the emotional connection they form; while guys care more about looks and body type.
However: Men’s priorities do change as they get older. But even in their 60’s, they care about physical attractiveness TWICE as much as women do.
And this last stat is interesting: Between 50 and 60, women actually start to care MORE about a guy’s looks. And personality starts to matter a little less. Go figure.
