The snake, named Houdini, slid out through a light fixture, in his terrarium. He evaded capture by the Skansen Aquarium for a week; but decided to make an appearance on Sunday.

Officials say they do not believe the snake ever left the building, as he had been spotted several times. But Houdini had disappeared. He was never successfully captured.

The aquarium says the terrarium has been secured; and Houdini will be on public display soon.

Sssssssssssseeeee the whole story, here: (UPI)