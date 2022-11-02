98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Escaped Snake Named ‘Houdini’ Returned to his Terrarium on his Own

November 2, 2022 12:30PM CDT
There’s no place like home!  A king cobra, who escaped from his enclosure a week ago, has slithered home…  on his own.

The snake, named Houdini, slid out through a light fixture, in his terrarium.  He evaded capture by the Skansen Aquarium for a week; but decided to make an appearance on Sunday.

Officials say they do not believe the snake ever left the building, as he had been spotted several times.  But Houdini had disappeared.  He was never successfully captured.

The aquarium says the terrarium has been secured; and Houdini will be on public display soon.

Sssssssssssseeeee the whole story, here:  (UPI)

