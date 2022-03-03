      Weather Alert

Eric Church Taps Morgan Wallen For Minneapolis Stadium Show

Mar 3, 2022 @ 4:40am

Eric Church has announced his second headlining stadium show this summer. Billed as “One Hell of a Night in Minneapolis,” the concert is set for Saturday, June 11th at U.S. Bank Stadium with special guest Morgan Wallen and ERNEST. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11th at 10 a.m. CT via EricChurch.com.

He recently annnounced a Milwaukee stadium show at American Family Field on Saturday, May 28th with openers Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum.

Eric’s latest single, “Heart On Fire,” climbs into the Top 10 at country radio this week, while his headlining The Gather Again Tour holds the top spot on Pollstar’s Live75 chart for back-to-back weeks.

