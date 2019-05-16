Dive into Brett Eldredge’s socials to see his mystery show tonight

AtlanticTonight in St. Louis, Brett Eldredge is playing his stop on the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour.

Since dive bars by definition are typically small and often crowded, the location is being kept top secret to everyone except those lucky enough to score a ticket.

If you keep your eye on Brett’s socials, however, he’s hinting you’re likely to be able to see at least part of his concert on Instagram. We do know the doors for the show open at 7:30 CT.

Meanwhile, Brett’s latest single, “Love Someone,” is currently climbing in country’s top ten. It’s the third single from his self-titled album from 2017, and his biggest hit since “The Long Way” made it to #2 in April of last year.

