Disney Updating Cinderella’s Castle
Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Walt Disney World is updating the iconic Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park. The change is meant to honor the 70th anniversary of the “Cinderella” animated film. The most notable change will be gold accents added to outside features on the castle, something the park is calling “bold, shimmering and regal enhancements.” The castle’s facelift will start in the coming weeks and continue throughout the summer. Here’s the complete story from the Points Guy.com.