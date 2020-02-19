      Weather Alert

Disney Updating Cinderella’s Castle

Feb 19, 2020 @ 6:17am
Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Walt Disney World is updating the iconic Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park. The change is meant to honor the 70th anniversary of the “Cinderella” animated film. The most notable change will be gold accents added to outside features on the castle, something the park is calling “bold, shimmering and regal enhancements.” The castle’s facelift will start in the coming weeks and continue throughout the summer. Here’s the complete story from the Points Guy.com.

TAGS
Cinderella Castle Walt Disney World
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister