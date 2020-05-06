Disney Updates Theme Park Openings
Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Disney is making plans to reopen its theme parks after concerns over coronavirus forced the company to close its gates. During an earnings call, the House of Mouse gave some clue on its plans to reopen.
Social distancing, capacity, cleanliness, and employee safety will be of concern to the company.
As far as when the parks will reopen, the thinking is that the locations will more than likely open the restaurants and retail stores at the parks first before opening the theme park as a whole. Read more from Disney Lists Here.
Phased reopening: We’re looking at all of our locations and how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations. For example, the opening of retail and dining locations prior to the opening of our theme parks.
Physical distancing and capacity measures: As you can imagine, managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. This will likely include implementation of guest capacity measures to comply with state and federal guidelines. We’re also exploring ways to use technology to aid us in these efforts, like with our Play Disney Parks App and through virtual queues at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Cleanliness and sanitization: We’re planning increased cleaning and disinfection, determining where that should take place (for example, in high-traffic areas), and the cleaning products and processes we’ll use.
Screening and prevention support: We’ll follow guidance from the government and the medical community regarding enhanced screening procedures and prevention measures, including those related to personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face coverings. Some measures, like adding hand sanitizers and hand washing stations across our resorts, have already been implemented.
Cast training: We’re further emphasizing our strong culture of health and safety amongst our cast members, and will continue to provide new training and reinforcement as we get closer to reopening.