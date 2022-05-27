      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley and Elle King to Host ‘CMA Fest’ Concert Special on ABC

May 27, 2022 @ 1:50pm

CMA Fest will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King on ABC.

The Country Music Association made the announcement early Thursday morning (May 26), which confirms that the much-anticipated primetime concert special will air on Wednesday, August 3 at 8/7c.

CMA Fest, the summer’s biggest music festival, is filmed in Nashville over the four-day event.  It runs from Thursday to Sunday, June 9-12.

This will be Bentley’s and King’s CMA Fest debut.

They will also perform at Nissan Stadium on June 12.

The announcement comes weeks after the duo released “Worth A Shot.”

Downtown Nashville hosts hundreds of CMA Fest acts.

The musicians donate their time and a part of ticket sales to the CMA Foundation’s music education programs.

