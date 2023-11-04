Despite Backlash Over Bud Light, Garth Brooks Books Biggest Gigs

Amazon‘s live music performance, during the NFL’s Black Friday football show, will feature Garth Brooks on Thursday (NOT Friday) night (November 9).

And, for Garth fans, it gets even better. Brooks’ new bar and music venue will live stream the performance, on its opening night. Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been developing “FiLP” – or “Friends in Low Places” – in downtown Nashville, for over a year. The supercouple have worked hard on the menu, with Yearwood’s culinary experience; and they’re stocking Bud Light.

Billboard says the performance starts at 7 p.m., “with Brooks performing new music live for the first time.”

The country music superstar will sing several of his hits, as well as songs from his new album, “Time Traveler,” due Nov. 7, according to the site.

Billboard reports that Brooks’ new album will be part of a seven-disc boxed set called “The Limited Series.” It’s available only at Bass Pro Shops.

What is your favorite Garth Brooks song?