98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Despite Backlash Over Bud Light, Garth Brooks Books Biggest Gigs

November 4, 2023 11:17AM CDT
Share
Despite Backlash Over Bud Light, Garth Brooks Books Biggest Gigs
Garth Brooks stage sing live fans special 2019

Amazon‘s live music performance, during the NFL’s Black Friday football show, will feature Garth Brooks on Thursday (NOT Friday) night (November 9).

And, for Garth fans, it gets even better.  Brooks’ new bar and music venue will live stream the performance, on its opening night.  Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been developing “FiLP” – or “Friends in Low Places” – in downtown Nashville, for over a year.  The supercouple have worked hard on the menu, with Yearwood’s culinary experience; and they’re stocking Bud Light.

Billboard says the performance starts at 7 p.m., “with Brooks performing new music live for the first time.”

The country music superstar will sing several of his hits, as well as songs from his new album, “Time Traveler,” due Nov. 7, according to the site.

Billboard reports that Brooks’ new album will be part of a seven-disc boxed set called “The Limited Series.”  It’s available only at Bass Pro Shops.

What is your favorite Garth Brooks song?

More about:
#BassProShops
#Billboard
#BudLight
#FiLP
#GarthBrooks
#NFLBlackFriday
#TrishaYearwood
Amazon

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger, Lose Weight

Recent Posts