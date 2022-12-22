98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Data Is Beautiful

December 22, 2022 9:41AM CST
Remember MySpace? We all thought it would last for ever and it stuck around for a very long time but was no match for what came next.

Data Is Beautiful released this video and it really brings into perspective how much has changed and what we didn’t and don’t know about!

MySpace dominating in 2003, and then eventually disappear . . . as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok work their way up. And what is QZone? I had to look this one up… It’s popular social media platform in China, who knew?

 

