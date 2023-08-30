Crystal Gayle Teams with Pat Boone for Emotional New Video

Crystal Gayle is coming to the Des Plaines Theatre, Friday September 1st.

Pat Boone is set to release an ambitious new country album in September.

Together, they’ve recorded some legendary country magic.

Boone’s album features their duet – a new recording of her No. 1 hit duet from 1982, “You and I” – and the new video is dedicated to his late wife, Shirley.

Gayle had originally recorded the hit with Eddie Rabbitt, and Boone says it was his team’s idea to invite her for the new rendition of the multi-genre hit. “I had never met her,” he tells Taste of Country. “I knew Loretta Lynn, but I hadn’t met Crystal Gayle before. She’s beautiful, and she still sings great.”

What are your thoughts on these two collaborating?