98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Crystal Gayle Teams with Pat Boone for Emotional New Video

August 30, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Crystal Gayle Teams with Pat Boone for Emotional New Video
Des Plaines Theatre

Crystal Gayle is coming to the Des Plaines Theatre, Friday September 1st.

Pat Boone is set to release an ambitious new country album in September.

Together, they’ve recorded some legendary country magic.

Boone’s album features their duet – a new recording of her No. 1 hit duet from 1982, “You and I” – and the new video is dedicated to his late wife, Shirley.

Gayle had originally recorded the hit with Eddie Rabbitt, and Boone says it was his team’s idea to invite her for the new rendition of the multi-genre hit.  “I had never met her,” he tells Taste of Country.  “I knew Loretta Lynn, but I hadn’t met Crystal Gayle before.  She’s beautiful, and she still sings great.

What are your thoughts on these two collaborating?

More about:
#CrystalGayle
#EddieRabbitt
#PatBoone
#TasteOfCountry
#YouAndI

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
3

Randy Travis Announces “a Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute”
4

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR TO CHICAGO and CINCINNATI NEXT SUMMER
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts