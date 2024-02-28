98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Crest Hill is taking a hit.

February 28, 2024 6:57AM CST
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Southeast corner of Rt. 30 and Caton Farm Road is going to look a little different after April 10th. One of the managers of the Walgreens , a mainstay for many years at the six-corner, super-busy intersection, has informed the Joliet Patch on Tuesday morning that the doors will close on that date. Crest Hill’s mayor Ray Soliman said “Needless to say, I was Surprised and disappointed of this decision” According the the Manager, Walgreen’s is moving the displaced employees from that location to other Walgreens stores.

