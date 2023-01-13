98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cole Hauser Reveals What Fans Can Expect From ‘Yellowstone’

January 13, 2023 4:08PM CST
Cole Hauser, who stars in Yellowstone, recently shared more about the series and how many seasons are expected to come.

Cole said, “I work in the best office in the world; Montana is it. I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with Taylor (Sheridan), the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew.”

He continued, “You know, we just finished five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

So fans who expected that season 5 would be the last for the series can rest easy because two more seasons are in the works, according to Hauser.

