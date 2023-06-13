CODY JOHNSON TEASES POSSIBLE COLLABORATIO

Cody Johnson‘s upcoming album will more than likely feature a collaboration with Jelly Roll. While they haven’t settled on a song yet, Cody tells us they have definitely been working towards that goal, which he thinks people might find an odd pairing. “We’re so opposite, you know — you got the cowboy hat and the face tattoos. I think it’s just a very opposites attract kind of thing and respect is mutual, and real recognizes real, so absolutely we’ve talked about working together. I can’t reveal all the surprises but there’s definitely been some songs that we’ve sat and listened to to where they speak to him as much as they speak to me, so you’ll see something from us very soon.”

Cody recently revealed that he has recorded two dozen songs for the next album, including a duet with Carrie Underwood. The project will be titled Leather, however no release date has been announced.

Over the weekend, Cody surprised fans at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest by performing a duet with Reba McEntire. They teamed up on “Whoever’s In New England.”

CHECK IT OUT