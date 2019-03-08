Chuck Wicks popped the question to Jason Aldean’s Sister!
By Todd Boss
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 4:54 PM
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Thursday night (March 7) in Canada , Chuck Wicks proposed to girlfriend Kasi Rosa Williams (Jason Aldeans younger sister)  and through tears and snowflakes she said “yes.”

 The pair have been dating since at least last June, which is when they started sharing pictures of each other on social media.

“The one thing I told my sister when I found out they were kind of talking,” Aldean recalls (quote via the Ty, Kelly & Chuck podcast from Aug. 13), “I was like, ‘I’ll be honest, there’s a lot of people in Nashville I would be completely against you dating, but I don’t have anything bad to say about Chuck.”

 

