Chick-fil-A Coming to Joliet
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 7:14 AM
FILE - This Thursday, July 19, 2012 file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Chick fil-A is coming to Joliet.  The new Chick-fil-A will be located in the old Lonestar Steakhouse Building on Route 30 across from the Louis Joliet Mall. That building have been vacant since Lonestar pulled up stakes a couple of years ago. According to our sister station AM-1340 WJOL, the new Chick-fil-A will have a double drive-thru window with construction beginning this summer. Joliet’s Route 30 area is on a roll.  Binny’s Beverage Depot opened last October. Nice Job Joliet! Here’s the full story from the Patch.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kacey Musgraves: “Music Is This Glue” Ashley McBryde and Brooks & Dunn unite on “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” $2,000,000 Winning Lottery ticket Sold at Joliet Gas Station MLB Umpires Made 34,294 Incorrect Ball and Strike Calls Last Year Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at ACM Awards Chicago Cubs Home Opener, Everything You Need to Know
Comments