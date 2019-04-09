Chick-fil-A Coming to Joliet

Chick fil-A is coming to Joliet. The new Chick-fil-A will be located in the old Lonestar Steakhouse Building on Route 30 across from the Louis Joliet Mall. That building have been vacant since Lonestar pulled up stakes a couple of years ago. According to our sister station AM-1340 WJOL, the new Chick-fil-A will have a double drive-thru window with construction beginning this summer. Joliet’s Route 30 area is on a roll. Binny’s Beverage Depot opened last October. Nice Job Joliet! Here’s the full story from the Patch.