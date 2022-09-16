CBS Cancels ‘Beyond the Edge’ with Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

After only one season, CBS has decided to pull the plug on the series, Beyond The Edge.

The show made its debut in March of this year, and ran for two months in a great slot after the popular series, Survivor.

In the series, nine celebs swapped the finer side of life for life in the jungle of Panama for two weeks.

Teams would compete and gain money for their selected charities. Country superstar Craig Morgan donated his winnings to Operation Finally Home, which helps his fellow veterans. Morgan had served as an Army Ranger, and in Panama, as well.

Morgan and Lauren Alaina took part in the challenge, along with Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bear (#50) and NFL former head coach (49ers): The legendary Mike Singletary!

Lauren wrote about it on social media: “Can’t wait to get y’all Beyond The Edge of your seats!! I’m so excited to be part of the new @cbstv reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other . . .”

Beyond The Edge was created by the producers of Naked and Afraid.

It’s available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The show also featured Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House) and television personalities Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City).