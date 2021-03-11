Carrie Underwood’s Birthday Gift from Husband Mike Fisher Is Doghouse-Worthy
But, Carrie Underwood seems OK with it; because she’s got a good sense of humor. Underwood’s birthday gift from her husband, NHL great, Mike Fisher, could’ve landed him in the doghouse.
Wednesday (March 10), she turned 38. Carrie received cut handwritten cards from her children, which she shared on social media, along with the gift Mike gave her.
From the first glance, you see the birthday cake, which looks amazing. But with a closer look, you see the t-shirt Carrie’s wearing, which reads, “I don’t need Google. My husband knows everything.”
Maybe Carrie can find the humor in Mike’s gift, in the meantime, Carrie is getting ready for the release of her Gospel album, “My Savior” which features a song with CeCe Winans.