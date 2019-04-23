Carrie Underwood Gives Us A Peek At Her 360 Stage For The “Cry Pretty” Tour

In less than two weeks, Carrie Underwood launches her Cry Pretty Tour 360. So she took to social media to give her fans a look at her elaborate new stage.

She’s bringing the girl power on tour with her as Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are locked in to open the shows. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.. Dates and venue information can be found by visiting Underwood’s website.