Carrie Underwood Gives Us A Peek At Her 360 Stage For The “Cry Pretty” Tour
By News Desk
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 10:16 AM

In less than two weeks, Carrie Underwood launches her Cry Pretty Tour 360. So she took to social media to give her fans a look at her elaborate new stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We started rehearsals on my new #CryPrettyTour360 stage over the weekend! It’s getting REAL!!!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

She’s bringing the girl power on tour with her as Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are locked in to open the shows.  The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C..  Dates and venue information can be found by visiting Underwood’s website.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Michael Ray’s caught between “Her World or Mine” in new single Watch now: Blake Shelton remembers how “God’s Country” stopped him in his tracks the first time he heard it Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban welcome Kelsea Ballerini as the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry Garth Brooks sets his stadium sights on the Great Northwest “Burning Man” confessions: The comedic way Dierks Bentley’s mom puts him in his place Watch now: Jason Aldean walks down memory lane in “Rearview Town” video
Comments