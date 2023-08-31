Brothers Osborne to Receive Angels Among Us Award at the 2023 Country Cares Seminar

Brothers Osborne will receive the 2023 Angels Among Us Award at the Country Cares Seminar.

Every year, a country music artist receives the Angels Among Us Award for their dedication to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brothers Osborne, who are T.J. and John Osborne, were chosen for their commitment to St. Jude’s mission.

The artists join an impressive list of past winners, which include Randy Owen, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Lon Helton, and Bill Mayne.

“We constantly find inspiration when spending time with the patients and families of St. Jude. Together with other artists and country radio listeners, we can make a difference in helping ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing the focus to be on helping their child live. It’s an incredible mission, and we are grateful to be in a place to support such an amazing cause,” said John Osborne.

