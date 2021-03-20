      Weather Alert

BroBible: 26 Players with the “Best Names” in Mad Marchness

Mar 20, 2021 @ 10:52am

A list of the 26 NCAA March Madness players with the “best names” includes:  Rocket WattsNah’Shon “Bones” HylandIsaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, and Kofi Cockburn, at U of I.

 

We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and haven’t found the cure for cancer . . . but someone at BroBible.com pored over the rosters of the teams in the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

His mission?  To put together a list of the 26 players with the “BEST NAMES.”  (???)  It doesn’t sound like there were any specific qualifications . . . other than this writer thinking that they’re awesome names.

Here they are:

1a.  Rocket Watts, Michigan State

1b.  Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth . . . Bones would be the clear #1 choice, but nicknames are not included.

2.  Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, Wichita State

3.  Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

4.  Akok Akok, UConn . . . It’s pronounced “ah-Cook.”

5.  Coletrane Washington, Drexel

6.  Kuba Karwowski, Utah State . . . Look out for the 7-foot-2 Polish center.  It’s hard to miss him.

7.  Lök Wur, Oregon

8.  Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor . . . Here he is pronouncing his own name.  It actually sounds pretty much how it looks.

9.  Jonathan Kabongo, Virginia Tech . . . He was forced to retire last year due to injuries, so it’s unclear why he was included.

10.  Kamaka Hepa, Texas

11.  J.C. Tharrington, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

12.  Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State

13.  Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas

14.  Mac McClung, Texas Tech . . . Not only is he explosive on the court, but interesting fact:  He’s rapper Riff Raff’s cousin.

15.  Colin Castleton, Florida

16.  Jamorko Pickett, Georgetown

17.  Josh Nickelberry, Louisville

18.  Josh Bol Ajak, Syracuse

19.  Blake Seacat, Oklahoma

20.  Aidan McQuade, Colorado

21.  Brycen Bush, Wichita State

22.  Clyde Trapp, Clemson

23.  Caleb Broodo, Houston

24.  Austin Ash, Iowa

25.  David Didenko, Georgia Tech

There’s also Osun Osunniyi, which pronounced “O-Shoon O-Shoon-Ee-Ee.”  A commenter added his name to the mix.  He’s a forward for St. Bonaventure.

Almost 40 million Americans will fill out a bracket this year.  That’s according to the American Gaming Association.

Did you fill out YOURS, here at WCCQ.com? 

TAGS
#Basketball #BestNames #BroBible #MadMarchness #NCAA
