BroBible: 26 Players with the “Best Names” in Mad Marchness

A list of the 26 NCAA March Madness players with the “best names” includes: Rocket Watts, Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, and Kofi Cockburn, at U of I.
We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and haven’t found the cure for cancer . . . but someone at BroBible.com pored over the rosters of the teams in the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.
His mission? To put together a list of the 26 players with the “BEST NAMES.” (???) It doesn’t sound like there were any specific qualifications . . . other than this writer thinking that they’re awesome names.
Here they are:
1a. Rocket Watts, Michigan State
1b. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth . . . Bones would be the clear #1 choice, but nicknames are not included.
2. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, Wichita State
3. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
4. Akok Akok, UConn . . . It’s pronounced “ah-Cook.”
5. Coletrane Washington, Drexel
6. Kuba Karwowski, Utah State . . . Look out for the 7-foot-2 Polish center. It’s hard to miss him.
7. Lök Wur, Oregon
8. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor . . . Here he is pronouncing his own name. It actually sounds pretty much how it looks.
9. Jonathan Kabongo, Virginia Tech . . . He was forced to retire last year due to injuries, so it’s unclear why he was included.
10. Kamaka Hepa, Texas
11. J.C. Tharrington, University of North Carolina, Greensboro
12. Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State
13. Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas
14. Mac McClung, Texas Tech . . . Not only is he explosive on the court, but interesting fact: He’s rapper Riff Raff’s cousin.
15. Colin Castleton, Florida
16. Jamorko Pickett, Georgetown
17. Josh Nickelberry, Louisville
18. Josh Bol Ajak, Syracuse
19. Blake Seacat, Oklahoma
20. Aidan McQuade, Colorado
21. Brycen Bush, Wichita State
22. Clyde Trapp, Clemson
23. Caleb Broodo, Houston
24. Austin Ash, Iowa
25. David Didenko, Georgia Tech
There’s also Osun Osunniyi, which pronounced “O-Shoon O-Shoon-Ee-Ee.” A commenter added his name to the mix. He’s a forward for St. Bonaventure.
Almost 40 million Americans will fill out a bracket this year. That’s according to the American Gaming Association.
