Brewers Trying to Lock Out Cubs fans’at Miller Park

They tried it last year, but Miller Park “Wrigley North” as many Cubs fans have called it was filled with Cubs fans for most of the Cubs vs. Brewers games in Milwaukee the past few years. Today the Brewers are trying to lock out Cubs fans again with a special pre-sale that starts today Beginning at 9 a.m. for all Cubs-Brewers home games (10 of them) at Miller Park for Wisconsin residents only. The promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday. This year the Brewers aren’t trying to hide anything, the Brewers’ Twitter account put it this way:

Any claims that this presale is an attempt to prevent Cubs fans from getting Brewers tickets are… well, pretty accurate, actually. The presale begins tomorrow at 9am CT. Details: https://t.co/qJjhicT3OY pic.twitter.com/OpdmrnOcZL — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 13, 2019

My buddy “Brewer” Terry who is a life long Brewers fan transported to Chicago said this really stinks. Now he can’t get tickets to see his team play the Cubs if he want’s too, because his drivers license is from Illinois.