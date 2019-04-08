Brett Young and wife are expecting a baby

ABC/Image Group LA – Brett Young and his wife Taylor were just married in November, but they’re wasting no time expanding their family.

The singer announced that he and Taylor are expecting a little one by posting a photo of himself embracing her — she’s holding a onesie with the words “I’m with the band” on it.

“And then we were 3,” he captioned the picture. “Taylor and I are absolutely over the moon to be expecting a new little angel into our family. Absolutely blessed to be starting this new chapter with my baby and our baby Thank you to @people for help us break the news!”

Brett tells People, “We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family. I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

He reveals that he and Taylor learned they were expecting in early February when she decided to take a pregnancy test “on a whim.”

“I was in shock when it read positive. I really just didn’t believe what I was seeing,” she tells People. “After it sunk in, I was so happy and so overwhelmed that I just started crying — happy tears of course! Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents.”

Brett’s currently in Vegas for tonight’s ACM Awards.

