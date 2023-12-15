98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brenda Lee has been a Christmas staple for over sixty years. 

For a second week in a row, Lee’s 1958 Christmas classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In late November, the 79-year-old singer became the oldest recording artist to top the Billboard charts with a No. 1 song.  “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” garnered a record 41.3 million streams and 20.5 million radio airplay audience impressions during the Dec. 1-7th tracking week, according to Luminate.

What classic Christmas songs are your favorites, and why?

 

