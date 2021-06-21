Brad Paisley Says It’s his ‘Patriotic Duty’ to Urge Fans to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine

Brad Paisley was on MSNBC, when he said he believes that it is his patriotic duty to urge his fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Paisley continued to say he considers it is his responsibility to address the issue, in front of his audience, so that he can dispel any misconceptions.
Brad added that when people understand it is a patriotic thing and that taking the vaccine is for the greater good, he hopes everyone will come forward to be vaccinated, without hesitance.
During pandemic lockdown, when thousands of families lost their jobs and couldn’t afford groceries, the Paisley family started a food bank, known as The Store. It has provided sustenance for thousands, for over a year.