BRAD PAISLEY NAMED AMBASSADOR FOR REBUILD UKRAINE

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brad Paisley has been named an ambassador for the United24 platform in support of the Rebuild Ukraine Program. He was officially introduced as such during an online call by Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Taste of Country reports. United24 collects donations to help rebuild and restore homes damaged in the war with Russia.

Brad reportedly said, “I am not alone in wanting to help Ukraine. But like a lot of people in America, until now I haven’t been sure exactly how to lend a hand from over here in the U.S. I count myself very lucky to have been given a platform that will allow me to do that very thing. As an American, I see how very similar we are, how we share so many common values with these brave people in Ukraine, and I’m focusing my efforts on helping Ukrainian families rebuild and return to their homes.”

For more information about United24 or to make a charitable donation, visit u24.gov.ua.

