Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani Onstage for PDA + Duet for Opening of Las Vegas Bar

April 18, 2024 10:30AM CDT
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought their star power to the opening of Blake’s Ole Red Bar in Las Vegas, where they performed together.

The couple, who will celebrate their third anniversary in July, wowed the crowd with their vocals.  “I know Las Vegas has been a big destination for cowboys, but not until tonight has there been a destination for absolute hillbillies,” Shelton told the crowd while onstage, “and now we got it!

Gwen, fresh off a No Doubt reunion, at Coachella, stunned in a stylish outfit.  The pair shared their love on stage, with Blake calling Gwen his best friend.

The Vegas location of Shelton’s bar is his sixth.

