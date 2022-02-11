Billy Bob Thornton’s Son Admits He Hid 2nd Child from Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton’s Son Admits To Hiding his 2nd Child From his Father
Recently, Billy Bob Thornton‘s son admitted that he kept his second daughter a secret from his dad – for 18 months.
Harry, Billy Bob’s son, said, “OK, so I had Mia, and I think I was 19 and a half. I didn’t know how to tell my dad about the second one. I didn’t tell him for like a year and a half.” He continued, “Yeah, I mean, I saw my dad, like, once or twice a week, and I never mentioned it.”
He added, “I was scared to tell, like, I don’t know how he’s gonna take it. When I had my first child, Mia, I had to ask him for money; and I didn’t want him to think that I was as immature as I was.”
He continued, “He’s like, ‘You should have told me. Why would I be mad?’ Obviously, I’m much older now, but when I had Nikita, my second one, I didn’t tell him because I didn’t want him to think that I was how I was when I was younger.”
Billy Bob currently stars in the mega-hit Paramount Network series, “1883.”
[What was the biggest secret you kept from your parents?]