Billy Bob Thornton’s Son Admits He Hid 2nd Child from Thornton

Feb 11, 2022 @ 10:00am
Recently, Billy Bob Thornton‘s son admitted that he kept his second daughter a secret from his dad – for 18 months.

Harry, Billy Bob’s son, said, “OK, so I had Mia, and I think I was 19 and a half.  I didn’t know how to tell my dad about the second one.  I didn’t tell him for like a year and a half.”  He continued, “Yeah, I mean, I saw my dad, like, once or twice a week, and I never mentioned it.”

He added, “I was scared to tell, like, I don’t know how he’s gonna take it.  When I had my first child, Mia, I had to ask him for money; and I didn’t want him to think that I was as immature as I was.”

He continued, “He’s like, ‘You should have told me.  Why would I be mad?’  Obviously, I’m much older now, but when I had Nikita, my second one, I didn’t tell him because I didn’t want him to think that I was how I was when I was younger.

Billy Bob currently stars in the mega-hit Paramount Network series, “1883.”

