98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Barbie, Little Mermaid Halloween Costumes Flying Off Shelves This Year

October 9, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Barbie, Little Mermaid Halloween Costumes Flying Off Shelves This Year
ar/group

Barbie and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” are the top Halloween costumes this year; and they’re selling out fast.

According to a rep from HalloweenCostumes.com, the “Barbie” and movie-themed costumes have become very popular, already in 2023.

Barbie’s licensed costume sales have increased 9 times, compared to last year, and the site’s “Barbie-Inspired” looks have also grown by 40 percent.

Ariel’s styles are up almost 70% already, in 2023.

The company hopes its inventory will be sufficient for the spooky season.

Movies aren’t the only popular Halloween costume topics.  Beyoncé and Taylor Swift kind of costume apparel are in high demand, due to their popular concert tours.

Who or what are you dressing as for Halloween?

More about:
#Ariel
#Barbie
#Beyonce
#HalloweenCostumes.com
#Ken
#TaylorSwift
#TheLittleMermaid

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts