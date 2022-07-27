Ashley Judd Says She Can ‘Understand’ That Mom Naomi Was in ‘Pain’ and ‘Doing the Best She Could’

Ashley Judd was a guest on David Kessler’s Healing with David Kessler podcast. He is a grief expert.
Ashley said she looks back on her childhood and realizes she grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness.
I know that she was in pain and can today understand that she was absolutely doing the best she could and if she could have done it differently she would have.
Ashley said she has learned over the years that she didn’t cause her mom’s illness, couldn’t control it and couldn’t cure it.