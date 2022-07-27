      Weather Alert

Ashley Judd Says She Can ‘Understand’ That Mom Naomi Was in ‘Pain’ and ‘Doing the Best She Could’

Jul 27, 2022 @ 5:08pm
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum )

Ashley Judd was a guest on David Kessler’s Healing with David Kessler podcast. He is a grief expert.

Ashley said she looks back on her childhood and realizes she grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness.

I know that she was in pain and can today understand that she was absolutely doing the best she could and if she could have done it differently she would have.

Ashley said she has learned over the years that she didn’t cause her mom’s illness, couldn’t control it and couldn’t cure it.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Jason Aldean Tickets!
Tim McGraw Surprises Daughters with Family 'Expectation'
FRISKY FRIDAY PHROGGING: This Scary New 'Roommate' Trend Will Phreak You Out
Connect With Us Listen To Us On