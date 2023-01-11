Are Gas Stoves About To Be Banned?

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has a target in its sights: The gas stove.

CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. has said a nationwide ban on gas stoves was “on the table.” This comes after a recent study linking childhood asthma cases to the use of gas stoves.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said.

Some states, like California, prohibit gas stoves in new construction. However, such bans don’t apply to stoves in existing buildings.

Other options include setting standards on emissions from these appliances.

(The Takeout)