Amy Grant – Mrs Vince Gill – to Receive Kennedy Center Honor

Jul 21, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Kennedy Center Honors to Recognize Amy Grant, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 and Tania León

 

The Kennedy Center Honorees for 2022 are:  Amy Grant, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2, Tania Leon

In a statement, the president of the Kennedy Center said, “The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards, because it recognizes not just one performance, album, or film, but an artist’s body of work and influence, over many decades.  This level of distinction is important.”

The Kennedy Center Honors are usually celebrated the first weekend in December.

[Pictured here is a daughter of Amy Grant, singing with her husband, Vince Gill]

