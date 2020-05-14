Amazon Says Delivery Speed Returning to Normal After Coronavirus Crunch
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon says delivery speeds are slowly returning to normal. Specifically, the retail giant says that one- and two-day delivery times should gradually return in coming weeks as they catch up from a demand surge powered by the novel coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday (May 10th) the company lifted restrictions on the amount of inventory its suppliers can send to Amazon warehouses and is shortening delivery times from weeks back to days for certain products. Here’s the complete story from Time.