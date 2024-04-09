98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Airman Christian Kimbrough

April 9, 2024 8:58AM CDT
Airman Christian Kimbrough, a native of Aurora, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35.

Kimbrough graduated from West Aurora High School in 2014.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Aurora.

“Being around a very diverse community of people with all different mindsets and perspectives prepared me for my career in the Navy,” said Kimbrough. “We may all come from different backgrounds but we all have one mission in mind.”

Click HERE for full Story

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings,
Navy Office of Community Outreach

