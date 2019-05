Adam Sandler attends the premiere of "The Cobbler" on day 8 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Elgin Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever in his career this past Saturday. Sandler was a cast member on the show in the 90’s with actors David Spade, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider and of course the great Chris Farley. So it was only fitting Sandler closed the show with his tribute to his great friend Chris Farley with a song he wrote about him.