‘9 to 5’ Reunion: Dolly Parton Will Appear on ‘Grace and Frankie’
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 30: Actors Jane Fonda (L), Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton pose at the "9 to 5" 25th Anniversary DVD Launch and Cast Reunion party at the Annix on March 30, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
We are finally getting a ‘9 to 5‘ reunion… sort of.
Dolly Parton will make an appearance on the Netflix series, Grace and Frankie. Will it be for season 7? The hit series started in 2015. It stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. – who were Parton’s co-stars in the movie based on, and named after, her famous song.
There have been many stalled sequels to the 1980’s hit movie.
Dolly said, “I’ve been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years.” They are waiting for when it is safe for the appearance to happen.
P.S. Do you still want a 9 to 5 movie sequel or do you think too much time has passed?