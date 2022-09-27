71% Of Workers Say Pay Isn’t Keeping Up With Inflation
September 27, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
Nearly 3 out of every 4 Americans can’t keep up with price inflation, according to a new report.
A study from Bank of America says that 71% of U.S. workers say their pay rate isn’t keeping up with inflation.
That number is up from 58% back in February.
The report also found that just 44% of U.S. workers believe they are ‘well-off’ financially – the lowest figure in half a decade.