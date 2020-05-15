FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 5 Ways to Ace Your Dating Life During Lockdown
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
According to the Evening Standard, “digital dating seems to have flourished under the circumstances. Since the lockdown, Tinder has reported an increase in daily conversations on the app by 12 per cent and over three billion swipes globally on Sunday, March 29 – that’s more than on any other day in the history of Tinder” – and it doesn’t count the days, since! “It’s a similar story with Bumble, which has seen a 35 per cent increase in messages sent since social distancing came into play.”
So, here are 5 ways to nail down digital dating:
- Presentation is everything. Put your best self forward. Look good!
- Act natural. Be who you are; don’t put on a false image.
- Get creative. Maybe play games like “Never Have I Ever” or “Would You Rather.” Houseparty offers a way to “double date” with another couple. Make potential plans for when isolation ends.
- Be clear about boundaries. Too frisky, too fast? Say so. If someone pushes to meet, even during lockdown, that’s a red flag.
- Know when to call it quits. Always “leave ’em wanting more.” Maybe send a thank you message, even say you enjoyed meeting.
