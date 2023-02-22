98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

11-Year-Old Retires: Pixie Says It’s Time to Focus on School

February 22, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
An 11-year-old, who made about $133,000 dollars, each month, selling toys, now says she is ready to retire. 
Australian Pixie Curtis has earned herself a fortune, through her brand:  Pixie’s Bows.

But, she is now planning to focus on school.  Her mother says:  “While it has been an amazing journey starting some three years ago, it was time to refocus, with high school just around the corner.”

Roxy Jacenko clarified that the store will remain active, and continue to sell children’s hair accessories, “but with a lot less time/pressure for Pixie.”

Learn more, here:  (mirror.co.uk)

 

More about:
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#Mylestones
#Pixie'sBows
#RetireBeforeHighSchool
#RetireEarly

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On

Recent Posts