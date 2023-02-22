11-Year-Old Retires: Pixie Says It’s Time to Focus on School
February 22, 2023 12:00PM CST
An 11-year-old, who made about $133,000 dollars, each month, selling toys, now says she is ready to retire.
Australian Pixie Curtis has earned herself a fortune, through her brand: Pixie’s Bows.
But, she is now planning to focus on school. Her mother says: “While it has been an amazing journey starting some three years ago, it was time to refocus, with high school just around the corner.”
Roxy Jacenko clarified that the store will remain active, and continue to sell children’s hair accessories, “but with a lot less time/pressure for Pixie.”
Learn more, here: (mirror.co.uk)
