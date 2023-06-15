WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 10 Healthy Ingredients to Add to a Glass Of Water​

​You’ve got more options than you may think of, when it comes to spicing up or cooling down your glass of water, to promote healthy habits. And if you’re trying to drink more water, in general, these can really help “change it up.”

So, drink this in: Some of the best things to add to that most basic drink include lemon, mint, or a slice of cucumber, to give yourself a fresh boost.

Sip some added ginger or cumin, to help ease stomach aches. Maybe add a wedge of lime, to that – or mango.

Saunf is a weight-loss promoter, which also restores gut health.

Apple cider vinegar is also a weight loss contender. It helps speed up your metabolism.

Adding some cinnamon or a fresh fruit can provide a nutrient boost, which may also make the glass of water more satisfying. Maybe keep a pitcher of filtered water with a fresh ingredient cooled in the fridge, ready to pour.

