Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly Join ‘American Idol’ Season 22 as Mentors

In the 22nd season of American Idol, Grammy nominee Jelly Roll will serve as a guest mentor and performer for hopeful contestants. He will join returning mentor and performer, Tori Kelly.

After competing in Hollywood Week in season 9 at the age of 18, Kelly self-released her debut EP, Handmade Songs, in 2012, launching her career.

Jelly and Kelly will film their episodes at the Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i, featuring Idol hopefuls performing on the beach for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest.

The judges will be together for their seventh season. This year, the judges will travel to their hometowns in search of the next American Idol.

