Bailey Zimmerman teases snippet of ‘Twisters’ track

Twisters: The Album won’t drop until July, but Bailey Zimmerman‘s giving you a sneak peek with a preview of “Hell or High Water,” a song on the forthcoming project.

The Instagram teaser video features Bailey sitting by the sea in a white hoodie and camo sweatpants, lipsyncing to his moody tune as waves crash ashore.

“I know it ain’t gonna be no easy ride/ And what doesn’t kill ya makes you stronger/ But I’m running out of places I can hide/ And every day it’s like the nights get longer/ When I close my eyes yeah the waves get high/ And the flames get hotter/ So I’m asking myself ’cause I can’t tell/ If this is hell or just high water,” Bailey sings in the clip over a slow, stripped-back production.

Twisters: The Album arrives alongside the action-packed movie, Twisters, on July 19. Its first preview is Luke Combs‘ new single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which is out now. Other artists featured on the project include Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney.

Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Twisters: The Album:

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Miranda Lambert – “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”

Conner Smith– “Steal My Thunder” (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – “Feelin’ Country”

Warren Zeiders – “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt”

Megan Moroney – “Never Left Me”

Lainey Wilson – “Out of Oklahoma”

Bailey Zimmerman – “Hell or High Water”

Jelly Roll – “Dead End Road”

Kane Brown – “Country Classic”

Sam Barber – “Tear Us Apart”

Tyler Childers – “Song While You’re Away”

Tucker Wetmore – “Already Had It”

Leon Bridges – “Chrome Cowgirl”

Benson Boone – “Death Wish Love”

Shania Twain & BRELAND – “Boots Don’t”

Dylan Gossett – “Stronger Than a Storm”

Lanie Gardner – “Chasing the Wind”

Jelly Roll – “Leave the Light On” (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – “Before I Do”

The Red Clay Strays – “Caddo County”

Tanner Usrey – “Blackberry Wine”

Tanner Adell – “Too Easy”

Mason Ramsey – “Shake Shake (All Night Long)”

Tyler Halverson – “New Loop”

Flatland Cavalry – “Touchdown”

Nolan Taylor – “Driving You Home”

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – “Wall of Death”

Charley Crockett – “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”

