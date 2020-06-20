Gwen Stefani Celebrates ‘Best Friend’ Blake Shelton’s Birthday
Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton at the People's Choice Awards 2017 on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Did you really celebrate your partner’s birthday if you didn’t put something about it on social media?
To mark Blake Shelton turning the big 4-4, Gwen Stefani posted a cheek-kissing selfie of the 5-year strong couple, together, on her Instagram. Stefani thanked him for being, “my best friend.”
The Voice judge and No Doubt frontwoman captioned the message, along with the hashtag: “#luckyme”
Last month, the pair purchased their first home together. They dropped $13.2 million on the San Fernando Valley property.
Last year, they celebrated here, in Chicago, at the Shedd Aquarium.