December 22, 2022 9:13AM CST
Join 98.3 WCCQ Christmas Eve from Noon to 3 for a Country Christmas with Carly Pearce! Three hours of stars like Maren Morris, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson sharing stories about their Christmas Memories and Traditions, favorite foods and gifts. Carly will also spotlight this year’s best new Christmusic, the greatest Christmas novelty songs, 90’s Christmas classics and more! It’s a Christmas Eve you don’t want to miss Saturday December 24th from noon to 3pm from the station that plays Today’s Country and the Legends…. 98.3 WCCQ

