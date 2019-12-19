Winter Officially Here Saturday, But Mild Temps will be with us This Weekend
Saturday will mark the official astronomical start of winter, also known as the Winter Solstice.
It occurs at the moment the sun is over the Tropic of Capricorn, 8:19 pm PT when the Northern Hemisphere will be tilted farthest away from the sun. Just how much sunlight you actually get on Saturday will depend on where you are located but generally, most will get 8-10 hours of sunlight. Here’s more from USA TODAY.
The Good News is we will see pretty mild temperatures this weekend. The National Weather Service says we’ll see some early morning Fog on Saturday but Partly Sunny Skies during the day with a High of 42. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s.